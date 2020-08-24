Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,582.56. 25,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,509.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,380.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,591.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.