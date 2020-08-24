Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 458,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 381.9% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. 7,879,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,105,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.