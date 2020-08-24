Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $854,669.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

