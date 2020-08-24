Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.75

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 162968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 million and a PE ratio of -49.29.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

