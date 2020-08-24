OST 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $708,438.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. OST has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $708,438.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinsuper, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00128704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.01726071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00153292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, IDCM, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.