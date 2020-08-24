OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,985.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market cap of $441,668.08 and approximately $4,985.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00086657 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00283885 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038989 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001637 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

