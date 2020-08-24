Pamp Network (PAMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00006191 BTC on exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded down 39.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05699124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014213 BTC.

PAMP is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pamp Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

