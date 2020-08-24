Parachute (PAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $574,076.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $574,076.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,760,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

