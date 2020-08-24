Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $506.12. 286,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,949,975. The stock has a market cap of $313.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $512.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

