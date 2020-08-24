Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

