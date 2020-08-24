Particl (PART) Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00006576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $171,729.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001303 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002289 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,677,251 coins and its circulating supply is 9,192,236 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

