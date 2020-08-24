PCHAIN (PI) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and $55,909.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $666.66 or 0.05666079 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DEx.top, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.