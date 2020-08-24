Peercoin (PPC) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Peercoin has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $31,929.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,764.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.65 or 0.02462054 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00643122 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,442,149 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

