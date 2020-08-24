Peerplays (PPY) Market Cap Tops $2.71 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $66,291.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00128020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.01724903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00190944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00156092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

