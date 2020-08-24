Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.08. 753,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,030,476. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

