Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Shares Purchased by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,580 shares during the quarter. Peoples Utah Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.0% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned 4.73% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 30.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of PUB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.94. 12,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,390. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $374.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $87,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick W. Anderson sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $92,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $600,957 over the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.