Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349,012 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 3.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Pfizer worth $1,046,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 847,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,333,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

