Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,371 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.63. 2,480,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,465. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

