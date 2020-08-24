Phore Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002302 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $23,982.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006698 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,882,580 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.