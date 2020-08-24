Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $27,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $674,340. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.