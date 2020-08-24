Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HKXCY stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Clearing, and Platform and Infrastructure. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities.

