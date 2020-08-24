Pirate Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 119% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $19.16 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.01723187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00190110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00151231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 165,530,431 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

