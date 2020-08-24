Pirl Trading Up 40% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Pirl has a total market cap of $982,452.86 and approximately $6,760.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 77,680,679 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

