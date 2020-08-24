Pivot Token (PVT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $227,378.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $227,378.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00128593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.46 or 0.01724239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00191286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00156388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.