PIVX (PIVX) 1-Day Volume Tops $574,156.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, PIVX has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and $574,156.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004329 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00023497 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003881 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Binance, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, Graviex, Bisq, Coinroom, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

