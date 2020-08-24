Plancorp LLC Acquires 6,405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.63. 126,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,651. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

