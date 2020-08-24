Plancorp LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $342.91. 85,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $341.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

