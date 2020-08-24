Plancorp LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty comprises approximately 2.1% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 228.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

