Plancorp LLC Purchases 22,687 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Plancorp LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 5.8% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,905,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 587.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.71. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,428. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

