Plancorp LLC Raises Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,678 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 8.1% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Plancorp LLC owned about 8.75% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 264.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares during the period.

AVDE traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,694. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.

