PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $269.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.81. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

