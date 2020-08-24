PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $517.95 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $540.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

