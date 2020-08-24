PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,937,000 after purchasing an additional 483,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 401,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 158,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 108,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21,746.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 101,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61.

