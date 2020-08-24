PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,928,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $42,582,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 727.2% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 387,243 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 478,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 216,533 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,456,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.