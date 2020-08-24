PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,090,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,968 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,322,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 189,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $133.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

