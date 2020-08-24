PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 22,160 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of GCI Liberty worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLIBA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $80.40 on Monday. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $84.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.19.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $933,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

