PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 50,960 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,196 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 50,960 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after acquiring an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

