PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,128 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,716 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,538 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $73,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,662 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $40,070,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.97.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.