PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 230.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,145,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 798,752 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $433,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 196.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 46.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 179,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR opened at $34.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.