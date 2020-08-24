PolySwarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $23,486.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.07 or 0.05698812 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014431 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

