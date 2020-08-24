POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Hits $583,388.95 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 155% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, LBank, Bilaxy and CoinBene. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $583,388.95 and $1,155.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000552 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, GDAC, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

