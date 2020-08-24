Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,023 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 153,701 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Popular worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after buying an additional 3,299,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Popular by 228.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 633,377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Popular by 199.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 445,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $6,811,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 710,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 113,739 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Popular Inc has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

