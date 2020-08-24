PotCoin Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $3,320.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,736.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.03420951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.97 or 0.02470621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00529460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00795870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058531 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00682528 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,548,114 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

