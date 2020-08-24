Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.16 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $48.16 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $673.34 or 0.05734396 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014195 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,567,509 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.