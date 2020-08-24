PRASM (PSM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One PRASM token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, CoinTiger and IDAX. PRASM has a market capitalization of $26,357.24 and $2.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRASM has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00087483 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00281230 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039176 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008090 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001549 BTC.

PRASM Token Profile

PRASM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

