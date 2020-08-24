Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,741 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 103.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,916. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

