Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 829.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after buying an additional 549,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $476.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.11. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

