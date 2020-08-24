Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.42. 416,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,425. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

