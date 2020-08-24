Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,850 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000.

IBDN stock remained flat at $$25.67 during trading hours on Monday. 142,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,291. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

