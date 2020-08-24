Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $26,865,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,086. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $244.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

